Hattiesburg man charged in weekend shooting; 1 wanted for questioning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man Wednesday in the ongoing investigation of a weekend shooting.
Dejuan Forrest, 27, surrendered to police and was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on Jan. 11.
An official from the Hattiesburg Police Department said 28-year-old Michael Crosby is still wanted for questioning in the investigation.
On Sunday, police charged 49-year-old Mark Keyhea with accessory after the fact in connection to the shooting. Police said investigators learned the shooting stemmed from a fight between two acquaintances,
Police began the investigation after a person arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound around 7 p.m. Saturday.
If you have any information regarding Crosby’s location, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department of Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
