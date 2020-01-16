Hattiesburg man charged in weekend shooting; 1 wanted for questioning

Dejuan Forrest is charged with one count of aggravated assault. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
January 15, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 8:30 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man Wednesday in the ongoing investigation of a weekend shooting.

Dejuan Forrest, 27, surrendered to police and was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on Jan. 11.

An official from the Hattiesburg Police Department said 28-year-old Michael Crosby is still wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Michael Crosby (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

On Sunday, police charged 49-year-old Mark Keyhea with accessory after the fact in connection to the shooting. Police said investigators learned the shooting stemmed from a fight between two acquaintances,

Police began the investigation after a person arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound around 7 p.m. Saturday.

If you have any information regarding Crosby’s location, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department of Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

