Fellowship Health Clinic expands campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Edwards Street Fellowship has been around for 40 years. They help people in the community through a food pantry, a thrift store and most recently, a health clinic.
They opened their doors to the Fellowship Health Clinic just four years ago on Jan. 15, 2016. They offer free medical services such as testing, free prescriptions, education after diagnosis, free teeth cleaning and extractions.
This facility is available to uninsured and under-insured people in Forrest or Lamar counties, by appointment only.
What better way to celebrate this milestone than a brand new building? They were generously gifted the funding to put in a brand new building by the Ashbury Foundation.
With this funding, they were also able to put in more paved parking. The campus has outgrown its space, and the social work and physical therapy offices, once in supply closets, have moved into the old building. Five hundred people in Forrest and Lamar counties have been served over the four-year period.
Their mission statement is “community caring for community.” This is made possible by local medical professionals.
They partner with local doctors, nurses, and medical students to aid in caring for patients.
Nursing students at University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University are among those students.
Executive Director Ann Mccullen said the most common thing they hear from patients is “I want my life back.”
She said they are able to get the medical help they need and the correct medication. Most clients are motivated “to get healthy enough to go get a job, to care for themselves and their families, so we have seen people go from homelessness to a paycheck, and that’s a dream come true for everybody.”
If you are in need of medical care, here is the rundown for getting an appointment:
Clients attend a screening for free care at the Fellowship Center at 1919 Edwards Street in Hattiesburg. These are held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first and second Tuesday of the month. If you are eligible, you will then be given an appointment for a later date.
You must bring a photo ID (if it doesn’t show your current residency in Forrest or Lamar counties, you can bring proof of residency), all your insurance cards and proof of income and outcomes for the entire household.
For more information, please visit their website at www.fellowshipclinic.org or call them at (601)-255-5077.
