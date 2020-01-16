Date set for Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendars, the Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K is set for April 4.
This half marathon has been voted the “Best Half Marathon of Mississippi.” Sponsored by Forrest General Hospital and the Pinebelt Foundation, this race is representing the Pine Belt in a big way. Each mile will be sponsored by one of the 14 local nonprofit groups.
They had 1,000 racers last year and are preparing for this race to add at least 500 more runners.
The 14 groups participating are the Pinebelt Foundation, Downtown Hattiesburg Association, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Laughs 4 Life, 3D School, Presbyterian Christian School, Christian Men and Women’s JobCorp, Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera, Habitat for Humanity, Kids Hub, Laurel Christian School, Southern Pines Animal Shelter, R3SM and the ARC of Southeast Mississippi.
The race starts at the Saengar Theatre in downtown Hattiesburg and takes you through various focal points of the Hub City.
You can sign up at hburghalfmarathon.com.
