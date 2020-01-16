Charges pending for 4 accused of beating Marion County inmate

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Charges are pending against four inmates accused of beating another inmate at a Pine Belt jail.
Major Zack Guidroz of the Marion Walthall Regional Correctional Facility said it was a random, vicious attack that happened on Tuesday.
The victim, James Medious, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with trauma to his face, according to Guidroz.
A cousin of Medious reacted to the news with shock and disbelief.
“I’m very upset about it because my cousin is the type of cousin, you know, he’s the type of guy that likes to go around, plays his saxophone,” she said. “You know, he doesn’t bother anybody. So when I heard of the attack that happened to him, you know, I was just wondering what caused this attack. Because the person that he is, I’ve never known him to be a violent person.”
Medious is expected to recover.
Guidoz said the jail takes this very seriously. He also said the attack was not gang-related, and this has no ties to the violence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary Parchman.
Henry Foil, Tristan Alford, Hakeem Conerly and Derrell Thomas all have charges pending for the alleged incident. Guidoz said the charges could carry up to 20 years in prison.
Foil was in custody on charges of murder, arson and tampering with evidence in connection to the homicide of Martin Shane Lewis, whose body was found inside a burned car in the Kokomo community in Feb. 2019.
Alford was in custody charged with murder. Conerly and Thomas were being held at the jail on drug charges.
There is an ongoing internal and criminal investigation.
