Carey basketball has won 9 of its last 10 games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey entered the 2019-20 season with several returners from last year’s final four team.
However, it took time for the Crusaders to gel with one another. After starting the season 4-4, Carey’s won nine of its last ten ball games including four wins against top 25 opponents.
The Crusaders’ two road victories over Mobile and No. 17 Stillman earned them “team of the week’ by the National Association of Basketball Coaches
"We lost two conference games at home in November and both games we led for 35 minutes plus in each of those games and ended up losing,” said William Carey head coach Steve Knight. “So now we have guys that have accepted some bigger shoes and know that they got to step up during crunch time and make the plays. We’re playing a lot better, got some good wins against good teams so our confidence level is high. Now we got the No. 6 team [Dalton State] in the country coming in Saturday."
The Roadrunners (15-1) visit No. 24 William Carey (13-5, 3-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
