Carey basketball has won 9 of its last 10 games

"We lost two conference games at home in November and both games we led for 35 minutes plus in each of those games and ended up losing,” said William Carey head coach Steve Knight. “So now we have guys that have accepted some bigger shoes and know that they got to step up during crunch time and make the plays. We’re playing a lot better, got some good wins against good teams so our confidence level is high. Now we got the No. 6 team [Dalton State] in the country coming in Saturday."