William Carey partners with Word Music & Church Resources

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University announced a new partnership with Word Music & Church Resources, one of the nation’s largest publishers of church choral music. The company releases about 1,500 printed and online products every year to help churches create more meaningful worship experiences.
One of those products is sheet music. Worship leaders can shop music for their churches at Word Music's website and listen online to recordings of choirs performing different arrangements. Usually, the music is performed by studio session singers.
The Carey Worship Choir was founded two years ago by Dr. Wes Dykes, shortly after he was named dean of the WCU's Winters School of Music & Ministry Studies.
“To me, it’s important to, again, show what God’s doing here at William Carey, that in church music and worship ministry and worship leadership,” said Dr. Dykes. “It’s energized our chapels and energized our campus and it’s made an impact on our churches in the region as we’ve gone and toured and led in worship in churches.”
Anthems sung by the Carey Worship Choir on Word Music’s website are, “Ain’t No Grave” and “Hallelujah for the Cross." In mid-December, the choir recorded a third song, “Love Came Down," during a session at Temple Baptist Church. It was arranged by WCU music professor Dr. Luke Gambill, and is scheduled for release in May or June.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.