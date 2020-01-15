USM’s Cochran Center to host annual MLK prayer breakfast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to host an annual event honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
An ecumenical and interracial prayer breakfast at the Thad Cochran Center is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 a.m.
The 14th annual event is presented by the Mu Xi and the Mu Gamma Lambda chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and it’s free and open to the public.
“We will recognize five community leaders or those that have contributed significantly to the quality of life of our residents, as well as five high school seniors that have excelled academically, and award them book scholarships,” said Eddie Holloway, program coordinator.
“Last year, there were 553 attendees, all of which participated, had a bountiful breakfast, and listened to speakers, entertainers, as well as enjoyed the fellowship of all those who came out,” Holloway said.
A keynote address will be given by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.