Two charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hub City residents face hindering prosecution and drug charges after a Tuesday arrest by Hattiesburg police and the Forrest County Metro Task Force.
A Hattiesburg Police Department official said 20-year-old Phillip Little and 24-year-old Raven Odie were charged with hindering prosecution in connection to a Dec. 15 shooting in the 400 block of 7th Street.
During a search warrant, investigators seized firearms, ecstasy and marijuana, leading to additional charges for each suspect. Little and Odie were charged with one count of possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute while in possession of a gun within 1500 feet of a church and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a gun within 1500 feet of a church.
Police charged 26-year-old Aries Harries with aggravated assault on Jan. 8 in connection to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
