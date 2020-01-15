Say Something Assembly speaks at Columbia schools

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Bullying, suicide and addiction are just a few of the issues teens face in schools across the country.
“We’ve had parents for the last year or so come to our office and have brought to us some concerns,” said Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly. “They are concerned about how to talk to their children about bullying. They are concerned about how to talk to their kids about suicide, how to talk to their kids about addiction. We wanted to provide them with a resource.”
The Say Something Assembly organization has been in and out of schools in Columbia this week, speaking with teens about these problems.
Presenters have faced many of the same challenges students are facing themselves.
They try to reach out during these assemblies through their own experiences to help teens.
“I was surrounded by friends, family and teachers,” said presenter Leah Daughdrill. “I had an addiction the whole time and no one really knew. I really want to reach those who feel like they can’t talk about their problems. I want to let them know that it’s OK to speak up. It’s OK to let it out there. It changes your future if you do.”
“Our goal is not to make the kids feel like we understand everything,” said presenter Trabis Dumond. “Our goal is to let them know we’re here. That there are people in the community who care about them, who love them and can extend a hand out to them and say it’s OK for you to speak up and say something.”
The organization even brought parents into the mix, explaining what the presenters are talking with their children about and to make them aware of the issues.
