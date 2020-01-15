Residents and pets rescued from duplex fire in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg emergency responders acted quickly to rescue residents and pets from a fire Wednesday.
According to Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade, crews received the call to a duplex apartment on the 100 block of South 10th Avenue around noon.
Three people and two pet dogs were inside the duplex when the Hattiesburg Fire Department arrived on the scene. Two people were in the area were the fire originated in.
The fire was contained in about five minutes according to Wade.
Two people were treated at the scene of the fire, but no injuries were reported.
Wade said HFD will be investigating the cause of the fire since there is no known reason to how it started.
