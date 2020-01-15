Petal man sentenced for child exploitation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office announced the conviction of a Petal man for child exploitation on Wednesday.
A judge sentenced 34-year-old Samuel Blake Cascio to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation. Cascio will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision and must pay a $1,000 fine to a victim’s compensation fund and another $1,000 to the Mississippi Department of Human Services Children’s Trust Fund.
The Cyber Crimes division of the Attorney General’s office arrested Cascio and seven others during an October 2018 operation, when former Attorney General Jim Hood was in office.
Special Assistant Attorney General Tina Herron and Jay Houston, Chief Investigator, represented the Attorney General’s office on the case.
“I want to thank the men and women of our Cyber Crime Division and our partners at the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for all of their hard work during this operation,” said Fitch. “I will continue to do everything in my power to bring those like Mr. Cascio, who exploit children, to justice.”
Cascio will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.