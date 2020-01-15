MSU stars Thompson, Hill returning for senior season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s football team will return two big names for the 2020 season.
Star running back Kylin Hill and linebacker Erroll Thompson both announced, within minutes, their intent to return to Starkville for their senior seasons.
Hill previously announced his intent to enter the NFL Draft, but has changed his mind.
Hill led the SEC in rushing yards in 2019 and was selected to the All-SEC First Team.
Thompson started 12 games for the Bulldogs and led the team with 84 tackles. He missed the Music City Bowl, a loss for the Bulldogs, with an injury.
Thompson and Hill will factor in as two of the biggest returning cogs for MSU in 2020 under new head coach Mike Leach. Leach was hired after former head coach Joe Moorhead’s firing following the loss in the Music City Bowl.
