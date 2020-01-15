Meridian police: Child, 9, critical after being shot by eight-year-old

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Meridian police are investigating a shooting that left a child in critical condition.
According to Lieutenant Rita Jack, officers arrived in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Once on scene, officers discovered a nine-year-old who was shot by an eight-year-old. There is no information on how the eight-year-old got the gun, but according to WTOK they were unattended at the time of the shooting.
According to police, the nine-year-old was transported to a local area hospital.
If anyone has any information on this shooting, please contact the Meridian Police Department.
