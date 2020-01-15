HPD issues new warrant in nightclub shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for another person in connection to the shooting that took place at Roper’s Rockin’ County Saturday, Jan. 11.
Christopher Booth, 24, of Seminary has an active arrest warrant in the ongoing investigation. HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said police has not announced the charges of the warrant at this time.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.