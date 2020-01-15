First Alert: Another warm, cloudy day on tap

We're starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies will be cloudy today with a stray sprinkle possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
We'll see hit-or-miss showers for Thursday across the area as highs will be in the mid 70s.
Off and on showers continue for Friday with highs in the low 70s.
A cold front will finally come though on Saturday. This will give us a good chance of thunderstorms, but it will also break the rainy pattern for us, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The sun will finally return as we go into Sunday and Monday of next week. Temperatures will be much colder with highs back down into the upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s!!
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.