WWII pilot remembered on 75th anniversary of his death

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The son of a Mississippi World War II bomber pilot killed in action made an emotional visit to Camp Shelby on Tuesday to honor his father on the 75th anniversary of his death.
Wayne Johnston, of Hattiesburg, visited the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby to view an exhibit honoring his father, Lt. Gerald W. Johnston, a B-17 pilot. Gerald was killed when his plane, named the “Mississippi Mission,” was shot down over Germany on Jan. 14, 1945.
The exhibit features fragments of Gerald’s plane that were discovered by battlefield archaeologists just a couple years ago. They have been on public display at the museum for several months.
Wayne was just 16 months old when his father was killed.
Gerald is buried at a national military cemetery in Mobile, Ala.
