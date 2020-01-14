Tate Reeves officially becomes 65th Governor of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tate Reeves was officially introduced as Mississippi’s 65th Governor on Tuesday.
Reeves gave his oath and opened his inauguration speech with a round of thank yous.
"It is my greatest honor to stand before you today and take this sacred oath," Reeves said.
He said the final words of that oath--"so help me God"--are what drives him.
Reeves said the oath is a commitment to seek the guidance of God, "to compensate for human frailty."
Reeves talked about his campaign for Governor, which he said was about highlighting differences, and noted that his job will be different.
"Governing is about coming together," he said. He said he will be for all Mississippi.
He also wants Mississippi to compete for the best jobs in the nation. He's committed to workforce training, a "skill-based system that will be the envy of the nation."
Reeves also wants pay raises for teachers and improved education. He wants more national board-certified teachers per capita than any state in the nation.
He wants Mississippi to be the easiest place in the nation to start and run a business.
He concluded his speech with these words: “God bless the state of Mississippi.”
