Rowan Elementary gym revitalized

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Money from the $22.5 million school bond voted on for Hattiesburg Public Schools in 2018 is now being used to improve school facilities.
As part of that work, the Rowan Elementary School gymnasium has been revitalized. School district officials held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new and improved gym on Tuesday.
The whole building was updated, complete with new wood flooring, a scoreboard, railings to get into the stands safely and two new basketball hoops. The contractor said the building can hold around 300 people, and the updates cost about $700,000.
The school had been using the auditorium to have makeshift physical education classes while the construction was ongoing.
Rowan became an elementary school in 2003 and has been serving around 400 students each year since. Principal Jaronda Allen said she is excited for the students to be able to use the building starting Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.