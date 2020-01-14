MBI issues missing, endangered child alert for 4 Mississippi teens

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert for four teens out of Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.
Zykarol Winford, Zykia Winford, Yakriel Winford and Khyree Green were last seen Jan. 7 around 10:38 a.m. on Rebel Woods Drive near Terry Road.
Zykarol Winford is a 14-year-old black female, around five feet tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Zykia Winford is a 15-year-old black female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Yakriel Winford is a 16-year-old black male, five feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. His weight is unknown. Yakriel was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
Khyree Green is a 17-year-old black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
MBI says the teens may be with a 40-year-old woman named Arnotia Baker. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these four teens, please call Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.
