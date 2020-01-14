Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson Monday night to win the national championship. The small-town Ohio kid turned Louisiana legend delivered the Tigers their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way. The five TD passes and 463 yards passing set records for a College Football Playoff title game as did his six total touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU has finished No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third time in school history, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3. The Tigers beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game Monday night and then received all 62 first-place votes from the media panel. LSU was No. 1 for the final eight weeks of the season and set a record by beating seven teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. Georgia was fourth and Pac-12 champion Oregon was fifth. Florida was sixth and Oklahoma, which made the playoff, was seventh.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson's defense had far more to worry about than Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow and Biletnikoff winning receiver Ja'Marr Chase of LSU. Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained 164 yards from scrimmage. Tight end Thaddeus Moss had two touchdowns as a productive red zone target. Receiver Justin Jefferson kept drives going with nine catches for 106 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. made his last of three catches count. It was a leaping 24-yard touchdown that put Clemson in a three-score hole as LSU rolled to the national championship.
UNDATED (AP) — A prodigious statistical season led to a national championship for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The LSU senior threw five touchdown passes against Clemson on Monday night and now owns the Football Bowl Subdivision season record of 60. Burrow went into the championship game on track to set the FBS season completion record. He just missed bettering Colt McCoy's 76.7-percent rate for Texas in 2008. Burrow finished at 76.2 percent. LSU finished first in total offense and Ohio State was the leader in total defense.
DETROIT (AP) — Lonzo Ball scored five of his 17 points in overtime as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 117-110 in a matchup of injury-depleted teams. New Orleans has won three of four and is now 9-4 after a 6-22 start. Jalil Okafor had 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Nicolo Melli scored 20 points and Moore had 16. The Pistons lost their third straight and their 12th in the last 15 games. Rose had 23 points and eight assists for Detroit. Christian Wood added 18 points and nine rebounds. Rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored 16 points.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth. Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.