Groundbreaking held for Hattiesburg High School additions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School and the city of Hattiesburg held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday on the construction site in front of campus.
The school will be receiving a facelift, thanks to a $22.5 million school bond that was renewed on May 22, 2018.
Mayor Toby Barker said this was the proudest day of his tenure.
“The citizens of our city voted by 94% to renew the school bond that generated 22 and a half million dollars for school renovations, which were long overdue in the Hattiesburg Public School District," Barker said. This is the first major step toward that.”
The new additions to the campus include a two-story building that will house 12 new classrooms and a student enclave. This will have a covered terrace leading into a courtyard space that will allow students to perform and host pep rallies. This new part of the campus will connect to the old part of campus and will reduce the number of entrances into the school, according to Superintendent Robert Williams.
“It’s going to give us more room, going to give us better classrooms, which we need, and it’s going to give us the opportunity to do a lot more things that we are not able to do currently,” Principal Eric Boney said.
Due to multiple weather setbacks, there is not a current timeframe for completion of this project.
"This building is a collective choice from our community that they are going to be about that and it is the Hattiesburg way to come together and do big things, and tackling this addition, making our learning environment for our kids, that’s a big thing that our community stepped forward and did,” Barker said.
