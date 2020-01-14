First Alert: Dense fog to linger around Tuesday morning

We’re starting off this morning with dense fog and temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll continue to see fog for the rest of this morning. Skies will be cloudy today with a chance of scattered thunderstorms later this evening, so keep your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
We’ll see hit-or-miss showers for Wednesday across the area as highs will be in the mid 70s.
Off and on showers continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s.
A cold front will finally come through on Saturday. This will give us a good chance of thunderstorms, but it will also break the rainy pattern for us, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The sun will finally return as we go into Sunday and Monday of next week. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs back down into the low 50s.
