Firefighters respond to Laurel house fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a Laurel house fire Tuesday afternoon.
The Sharon, Shady Grove and Laurel fire departments responded to a two-story house fire at 16 Heatherwood Drive just before 1 p.m. after neighbors noticed smoke coming from the roof.
Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council said the homeowner and sole resident was out of town at the time of the fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze after an aggressive attack, though the home sustained major damage.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the the fire.
Bumgardner said no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.