Two individuals wanted for involvement in Jan. 11 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department are locating two individuals in connection to the shooting that took place on Martin Luther King Avenue Saturday.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Dejuan Forrest of Hattiesburg as he is wanted for aggravated assault.
Michael Crosby, 28, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning in the investigation of the incident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.