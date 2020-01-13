Steak n’ Shake opens in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The doors are now open at the Pine Belt's newest restaurant, Steak n' Shake.
Two years in the making, Steak n’ Shake specializes in hamburgers and milkshakes. Their shakes are made from hand-dipped ice cream.
Owner Miller Rials says it’s been a long time coming, but he’s happy to finally be able to serve the public.
"We're locally owned, and we'd love for everybody to come support us and come by and say, 'Hey.' We'll be here," said Rials. "It's not like a typical fast food restaurant. Our food is cooked to order and our prices are really good, too."
Steak n’ Shake is located at Turtle Creek Crossing. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.
