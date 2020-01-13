Research shows high rates of ALS in U.S. Military veterans

Currently, the life span of a patient with ALS is three to five years. There are two FDA approved medications for ALS but Doctor Verma says the effects are modest. That’s why finding a cure is so urgent. He says any veteran diagnosed with ALS should contact the VA system and get enrolled. Hartwell also recommends calling the Paralyzed Veterans of America. They have supplied him with a power wheelchair and a wheelchair accessible van when needed. For more information and help for veterans go to www.va.gov or www.pva.org.