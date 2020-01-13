Laurel man sentenced for felony firearm possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for illegal possession of a firearm.
According to a release by the Department of Justice, Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 37-year-old Jonas A. Windham to 13 months in prison followed by being ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
Windham’s 13-month sentence will be served following a 14-month sentence he was given for violating his federal probation in a 2013 case for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
While on supervised release, Windham was arrested on Jun. 18, 2019 for possession of two firearms during the execution of a search warrant at his residence. He pled guilty in October before Judge Starrett.
The case was prosecuted as part of the Project EJECT, which is an initiative aimed at reducing violent crime by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Laurel Police Department.
