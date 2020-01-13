Illegal alien sentenced for possession of stolen firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An illegal alien from Mexico was sentenced in federal court Jan. 9, 2020 for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
The Department of Justice said in a release 42-year-old Gregorio Xolotl-Hipolito of Mexico was sentenced to 15 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for the crime.
Xolotl-Hipolito will be surrendered to the administrative custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in the Department of Homeland Security where he will face removal proceedings to remove him from the United States to his home nation of Mexico after his completion of his federal sentence.
Xolotl-Hipolito had been previously arrested by Hattiesburg Police for possession of a stolen firearm and driving while consuming alcohol during a traffic stop. He had no driver’s license and only a Tennessee ID card, as well as a .22 caliber pistol in the vehicle and ammunition in his pockets and elsewhere in the vehicle.
Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the pistol had been reported stolen. ATF also determined the firearm had traveled in and affected interstate commerce.
Local officials notified ICE, and Xolotl-Hipolito was identified as in illegal alien from Mexico who had been removed from U.S. before five previous times according to federal records.
After an ICE agent encountered Xolotl-Hipolito at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on Jun. 24, 2019 while conducting Criminal Alien Program duties, he pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Oct. 1, 2019.
If he were to return to the U.S. during the three-year period after his imprisonment, he would be subject to additional prison time that could result from further prosecution for the crime of return-after-removal.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst praised the cooperation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE, Enforcement Removal Operations, ATF, HPD and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Stan Harris was the prosecutor for the case.
