HPD investigating shooting on Broadway Drive, victim identifed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night that left one individual dead.
Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Broadway Drive around 6:15 p.m.
25-year old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards of Sumrall was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Edwards’ body has transported to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory in Jackson for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
