HPD investigating shooting on Broadway Drive, one dead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night that left one individual dead.
Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Broadway Drive around 6:15 p.m.
The individual was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
