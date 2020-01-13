HPD investigating shooting on Broadway Drive, one dead

HPD investigating shooting on Broadway Drive, one dead
The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died to from their injuries. (Source: Gray News)
By Renaldo Hopkins | January 12, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 8:42 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night that left one individual dead.

Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Broadway Drive around 6:15 p.m.

The individual was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.