Hattiesburg police make arrests and issues warrant in robbery investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department made arrests Sunday and issued an arrest warrant for people involved in an ongoing robbery investigation.
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said the robbery happened in 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 5:30 a.m. when a person was robbed by the three suspects.
Jessica Cochran, 25, and Willie Crosby, 31, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested on U.S. Highway 49 near Edwards Street after the robbery happened.
Cochran and Crosby were both charged with one count of simple robbery, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Smith, 32, of Hattiesburg, in connection to the investigation.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
