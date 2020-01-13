Hattiesburg nightclub shooting suspect now in custody after turning himself in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted for the shooting that took place at Roper’s Rockin’ Country in Hattiesburg has turned himself into authorities Monday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore said 29-year-old Isaiah Booth of Seminary turned himself into Covington County authorities and taken to HPD.
According to Moore, officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Booth is being charged with one count of aggravated assault and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Additional arrests are pending at this time as the investigation continues.
If you have any additional information involving the incident, please contact contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
