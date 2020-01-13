Hattiesburg native sentenced for illegal firearm possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for illegal possession of a firearm.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 26-year-old James Douglas Maxwell to four months in prison, adding to the 11 months he has already served for a previous conviction, as well as being ordered to pay a $300 fine and serve three years of supervised release following his confinement.
Prosecutors said Maxwell was found in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in Hattieburg on Feb. 14, 2019. He pled guilty before Judge Starrett on Oct 2.
Maxwell was previously convicted by Forrest County in 2013 of being an accessory after the fact to an armed robbery and was sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with all 20 of those years suspended.
The case is part of the Project EJECT, which is an initiative aimed at reducing violent crime by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.
