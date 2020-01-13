Hattiesburg mom named 2020 Mississippi Mother of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Furzsina Johnson of Hattiesburg was announced as the 2020 “Mississippi Mother of the Year.”
She was nominated for her contributions as a mother in her home, workplace and community. She is the 32nd woman in Mississippi history to hold this honor.
Johnson is not only a mother but also a professor of pre-clinical sciences at William Carey University. She was nominated by her daughter, Sara, for this prestigious title.
Johnson, along with honorees from states across the country, will be recognized during the 85th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. in Washington D.C. from April 19 to April 21.
She will also serve as an ambassador for Mississippi mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will be named the “National 2020 Mother of the Year” during the gala event.
The Mother of the Year award was established in 1935 to recognize the most admirable mother who would be an inspiration to the rest of the country.
Honoring the mission of the organization’s founders, Eleanor Roosevelt, Sara Delano Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower, J.C. Penny and Norman Vincent Peale, American Mothers is dedicated to improving the lives of mothers and children in the U.S. and around the world.
