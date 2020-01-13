Hattiesburg man sentenced for felony robbery charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man pled guilty before a federal judge to felony robbery charges Thursday, Jan 9.
The Department of Justice said in a release D’Andre Garry, 23, of Hattiesburg, pled guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to being a felon in committing a Hobbs Act Robbery.
Garry was convicted when he and a criminal associate robbed a Family Dollar store in Hattiesburg on March 31, 2019. The robbery was captured by store surveillance and Garry was quickly apprehended by Hattiesburg Police.
Garry will be sentenced by Judge Starrett on May 5 at 9:45 a.m. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine.
The case is part of the Project EJECT, which is an initiative aimed at reducing violent crime by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.