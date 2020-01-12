First Alert: Rain continues as thunderstorms are expected for Monday

We’re starting off this morning with scattered thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll continue to see scattered thunderstorms for the rest of today day so keep your raincoats handy. Highs will be in the low 70s as the rain will fade off this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.
We’ll see hit-or-miss showers for Tuesday and Wednesday across the area with highs being in the mid 70s.
Off and on showers continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s.
A cold front will finally come through on Saturday, giving us a good chance of thunderstorms, but it will also break the rainy pattern for us, too. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The sun will finally return as we go into Sunday and Monday of next week. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs back down into the 50s.
