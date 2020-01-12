First Alert: Midnight showers guiding towards a wet Monday

Expect cloudy skies with areas of fog overnight with a 60% chance for showers after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Monday, look for showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 80%, and there is a chance for showers Monday night with lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we have cloudy skies with isolated showers each day. Highs will be in mid to upper 70s and lows on the lower 60s.
Friday look for a stray shower with highs in the mid 70s and lows around 60 with a 20% chance for rain.
Finally, there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday as a cold front pushes through the Pine Belt. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Partly cloudy skies and much cooler weather is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.
