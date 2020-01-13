Christ’s Church of Laurel Hosts Voices of Mobile

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christ’s Church of Laurel hosted Voices of Mobile Sunday night.
Voices of Mobile is a choir sing songs of praise and worship at churches throughout the country. The choir is made up of students at the University of Mobile.
“It’s students from the University of Mobile with a passion for sharing the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and doing that while they are in school and getting to do that through singing and through music which they love and do a really great job of,” said Collin Clardy, director of the choir.
Funding for the choir comes not through the University of Mobile but through the church that the group attends.
Clardy talks about how they will go out of the United States this coming summer due to the help of churches funding them.
“It’s churches that we go to that help raise the funds to continue to travel and go to places out of the country,” said Clardy. “Like this summer we’re going to go to Romania.”
The next stop for the Voices of Mobile is The Villages near Orlando, Florida.
