HPD makes arrest in connection to Saturday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place Saturday night.
Mark Keyhea, 49, of Hattiesburg, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the shooting.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said police were notified of the shooting after the victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment from a gunshot wound around 7 p.m.
It was later learned that the incident took place in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.
Other arrests are pending at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
