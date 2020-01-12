HPD investigating early morning shooting, one wounded

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that left one individual wounded early Sunday morning.
An individual contacted police about the possible incident that took place at the intersection of Broadway Drive and Florence Street around 1 a.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.