Hinds hands Bobcats 1st loss of season

UTICA, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College sophomore guard SharDarrion Allen posted his fifth, consecutive double-double Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough, as Hinds Community College handed the Bobcats their first loss of the season, 89-75, at J.D. Boyd Gymnasium.
It marked Hinds’ first win over the Bobcats since 2014, a stretch of 12 games.
Hinds (7-2, 2-0 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges) seized control of the game in the first half, leading 45-34 at the break.
Jones College (9-1, 1-1) got within 70-64 with 7 minutes, 45 seconds, to play, a 3-pointer by sophomore guard LaDarius Anderson but could get no closer.
Hinds shot 48 percent from the floor while Jones struggled with its shooting touch, hitting just 38 percent of its shots and barely half its free throws (51.8 percent).
Allen led the Bobcats with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Anderson added 10 points. Freshman guard Tradavis Thompson had nine points and six assists, while sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers grabbed eight rebounds.
Hinds got 17 points and seven rebounds from sophomore forward Ladarius Marshall. Sophomore forward Dontrell McQuarter added 16 points, all in the first half.
The Bobcats will welcome archrival and fourth-ranked Pearl River Community College (10-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Monday to A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.