First Alert: Cool air may lead to rain chances Sunday

For tonight, expect partly cloudy weather and much cooler with lows in the 40 - 43 degree range.
On Sunday expect only a slight chance for some light rain with highs in the mid to upper 60s as the chance for rain will be 20%. Showers become likely again late Sunday night with lows in the lower 50s.
Monday looks to be wet with a good chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs around 70. The chance for rain is 70%.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be cloudy and wet as well with highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday and in the upper 70s on Wednesday. The chance for rain is 70% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday.
Cloudy and cooler weather is on tap for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a 40% chance for showers. Lows will be around 50 Thursday night.
On Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.
