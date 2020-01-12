Camp Shelby museum hosting reunion of WWII soldiers in 2020

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - In 2020, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will have a special focus on 1945.
The facility is planning several events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Among the activities is a reunion of the 65th Infantry Division.
“The 65th Division is pretty unique, because it formed here at Camp Shelby, trained here, went overseas, fought in Europe for the last six months or more of the war, and it actually disbanded as a unit in Europe when the war ended and its never been reformed," said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “So, (its) combat history is Europe, but its only history as far as becoming a unit is completely Mississippi and specifically, Camp Shelby.”
The reunion is set for October and Lofton says it will be a big family event.
“We’re looking forward to having largely the sons, daughters and grandchildren of those people who were in the Division, but we’re hoping to have several veterans who are still living from that Division come back to Camp Shelby, some of them for the first time since 1944 and ’45,” Lofton said.
The museum is also planning activities for V-E (Victory in Europe) Day in May and V-J (Victory in Japan) Day in September.
