Camp Shelby museum hosting reunion of WWII soldiers in 2020

“The 65th Division is pretty unique, because it formed here at Camp Shelby, trained here, went overseas, fought in Europe for the last six months or more of the war, and it actually disbanded as a unit in Europe when the war ended and its never been reformed," said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “So, (its) combat history is Europe, but its only history as far as becoming a unit is completely Mississippi and specifically, Camp Shelby.”