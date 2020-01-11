Thousands experiencing power outages in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Thousands in the Pine Belt are experiencing power outages due to strong storms moving through the area. WDAM is receiving reports of trees down on powerlines and across roadways in multiple locations.
Mississippi Power is reporting outages affecting around 900 customers in Forrest County, 250 in Jones County and more than 100 in Pearl River County.
Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is reporting more than 1,000 outages in Lamar County, more than 200 in Jefferson Davis County and around 50 in Marion County.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting more than 700 outages in Covington and Smith counties, more than 100 in Jasper County and around 50 in Jefferson Davis County.
Singing River Electric is reporting around 500 power outages in Greene County.
According to Dixie Electric, multiple outages have been reported in Jones and Wayne counties, but an exact number was not available.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this storm system as it moves through the Pine Belt and keep you updated on the latest developments.
