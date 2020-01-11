Slow-starting Lady Bobcats run past Hinds, 82-51

UTICA, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College missed 11 of the first 13 shots it took in its Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division tilt with Hinds Community College Thursday at J.D. Boyd Gymnasium.
In the end, it didn’t matter.
Not at all.
Sophomore LaMiracle Sims scored 15 points and gathered in 13 rebounds and three other Lady Bobcats scored in double figures as No. 11 Jones ran past Hinds 82-51 Thursday evening.
Hinds (2-7, 0-2) led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter before Destiny Haymer started an 11-0 run early in the second quarter with a layup.
She later would score seven, consecutive points during the surge when the Lady Bobcats (8-2, 2-0) took the lead.
Jones retained its lead through the third quarter, though. Hinds hung tough, trailing only 43-37 at point, before ending the quarter down 58-46.
But the Lady Bobcats clamped down in the final period, allowing the Lady Bulldogs just five points in the fourth quarter, and three of those came on a long-range bucket by Hinds freshman guard Kerrigan Johnson with less than 10 seconds to play.
Jones sophomore forward Daja Woodard scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked four shots in the fourth quarter alone.
Haymer finished with 13 points and six assists and sophomore guard Chyna Allen also added 13. Sophomore guard Keyara Jones added 11 points.
Sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones, freshman forward Ebony Gayden and Woodard combined for 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Johnson led Hinds with 15 points, whole freshman guard Andrika Carter added seven points and 12 rebounds.
The Lady Bobcats will host archrival Pearl River Community College (7-3, 1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
