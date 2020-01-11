PRCC on early-season roll, tops East Central, 100-64

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Sophomore forward Isaiah Moore scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as No. 4 Pearl River Community College rolled past East Central Community College, 100-64, Thursday at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
The unbeaten Wildcats, who are averaging 99.5 points a game, reached the 100 point-mark for the fifth time this season.
The Wildcats led 20-7 before the Warriors (5-6, 0-2 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges) got back within 28-20, but PRCC outscored East Central by six points down the stretch of the first half to grab a 49-35 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats (10-0, 2-0) then tucked away any comeback hopes the Warriors may have entertained, going on a 16-0 run in the third quarter to seize control of the game.
Sophomore guard Kelvin Allen contributed six points to the run, including a 3-pointer and three free throws. Sophomore forward Rodgerick Brown had four points, while Moore and sophomore forward Cameron Smith and sophomore guard Tae Hardy each added a basket apiece.
Hardy finished with 14 points, seven steals and three assists for PRCC. Brown had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and freshman forward Jaronn Wilkens added 12 points and six rebounds.
Smith had 11 points and six rebounds and Allen added 11 points and three assists.
The Wildcats will visit archrival Jones College (9-1, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Monday at A. B. Howard Gymnasium.
