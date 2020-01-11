Lady Wildcats take down East Central, 54-45

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – A 14-0 run in the third quarter proved decisive as the Pearl River Community College Lady Wildcats held off East Central Community College 54-45 Thursday at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
The Lady Wildcats led the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges contest 25-21 before building their second-half cushion against the Lady Warriors (5-6, 0-2 MACJC).
Sophomore guard Alanna Smith scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and came up with two steals for the Lady Wildcats (7-3, 1-1).
Sophomore guard Jakia Harper and freshman guard Alanah Turner had 10 points each, while sophomore guard Maliyah Bullard had six points and five rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats will visit archrival No. 11 Jones College (8-2, 2-0) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at A. B. Howard Gymnasium.
