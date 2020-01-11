High School Hoops - Friday Night Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a Friday night of region action across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the high school basketball scores:
Boys
- Oak Grove (88) Petal (53)
- Laurel (60) West Jones (42)
- North Forrest (47) Collins (42)
- Taylorsville (86) Bay Springs (84)
- Wayne County (64) Pascagoula (28)
- Lumberton (48) Salem (25)
- Sacred Heart (39) Resurrection (35)
- Heidelberg (56) Mize (28)
- Jefferson Davis (92) West Marion (52)
Girls
- West Jones (67) Laurel (48)
- Bay Springs (54) Taylorsville (49)
- Sacred Heart (51) Resurrection (12)
- Oak Grove (49) Petal (23)
- East Marion (44) St. Patrick (42)
- Wayne County (53) Pascagoula (35)
- Jefferson Davis (69) West Marion (34)
