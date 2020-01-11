High School Hoops - Friday Night Scores

By Taylor Curet | January 10, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 11:33 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a Friday night of region action across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the high school basketball scores:

Boys

  • Oak Grove (88) Petal (53)
  • Laurel (60) West Jones (42)
  • North Forrest (47) Collins (42)
  • Taylorsville (86) Bay Springs (84)
  • Wayne County (64) Pascagoula (28)
  • Lumberton (48) Salem (25)
  • Sacred Heart (39) Resurrection (35)
  • Heidelberg (56) Mize (28)
  • Jefferson Davis (92) West Marion (52)

Girls

  • West Jones (67) Laurel (48)
  • Bay Springs (54) Taylorsville (49)
  • Sacred Heart (51) Resurrection (12)
  • Oak Grove (49) Petal (23)
  • East Marion (44) St. Patrick (42)
  • Wayne County (53) Pascagoula (35)
  • Jefferson Davis (69) West Marion (34)

