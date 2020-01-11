Hattiesburg group spreads kindness one painted rock at a time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kindness rocks are hidden all around Hattiesburg. They are multicolored, hand-decorated rocks with whimsical designs.
Have you ever spotted one and weren’t sure what to make of it, they are there to make you smile. When it gets found, the idea is that you post a picture on social media so the person who painted it can see.
Then the process starts all over again, someone re-hides it and waits for someone to find it. Groups like these are found all around the country, and Hattiesburg has their very own group: RockinHburg.
Jackie Hickman found her first rock while visiting her granddaughters and wanted a similar group here in the Pine Belt. She started this group a few years ago.
”Now the page has over 1,000 members and a growing group of active painters," Hickman said. “They have monthly painting parties to gather and paint rocks.”
They also spread kindness for good causes. Friday’s painting party was to paint special rocks for the Cancer Center, which has a bucket in the waiting room for people to pick their own rock.
“We try to keep a bucket filled, but they go pretty fast,” Linda Pullock said.
“To join in on the fun, get a hold of some fairly smooth rocks and a little bit of paint, a brush and start painting," Pullock said. “Also, if you write on the back of the rock there’s a better chance it will be posted, and make sure to seal them with a clear coat to make them last through bad weather.”
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.
