Gulf Coast-based “Jubilee Havens” hosting Petal fundraiser in April

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulf Coast-based organization which helps victims of human trafficking is planning a major fundraising event in the Pine Belt this spring.
The group, Jubilee Havens, out of Ocean Springs, will be hosting a Freedom Tea at the Petal Civic Center on Saturday, April 4, from 2 - 4:30 p.m.
The organization is raising money for a safe house to help victims recover.
Organization board members and volunteers went over the details of the event Saturday afternoon at Moselle’s Unity Baptist Church.
“We’ll be serving some good food and some tea, we’re going to have survivor stories and we’ll have some of our law enforcement to come in to speak and just to kind of inform people,” said Debra Brown, president of Jubilee Havens. “It’s an awareness but at the top of that is a fundraiser event.”
